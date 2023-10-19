Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 8,464 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

