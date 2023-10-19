Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.37 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

