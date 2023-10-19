Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.