Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,703 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

