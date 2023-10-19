Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $316.97 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $815.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

