Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $815.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.45 and a 200-day moving average of $277.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

