Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.5 %
TIGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $21.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 866.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
