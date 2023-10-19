Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BX opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

