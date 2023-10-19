Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 595 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,126,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

