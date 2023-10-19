Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

