Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IETC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

