Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

