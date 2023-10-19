Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 19,171 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

