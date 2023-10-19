Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

