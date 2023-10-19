Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $83.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort traded as low as $56.25 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 19046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.