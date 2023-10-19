Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Reduced by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

