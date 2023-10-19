Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 272 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 964.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $262.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average of $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

