Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $560.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.95. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.