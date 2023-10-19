Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,103 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

