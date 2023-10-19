Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 313,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,595. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.