Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

