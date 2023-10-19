Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $224,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 320,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

