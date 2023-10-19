Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

