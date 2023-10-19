Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,930 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 2,422,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,365 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $91.96 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.