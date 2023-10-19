Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,833 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $238.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

