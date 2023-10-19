Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,127 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

