Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $381.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
