Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 11,306 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
