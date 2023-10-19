Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 11,306 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $256.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.