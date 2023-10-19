Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 113,337 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,337 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.56 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

