Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 169,257 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,257 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $76.25 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

