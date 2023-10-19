Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 230,351 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1363 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

