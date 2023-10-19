Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 4,730 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $573.28. 167,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

