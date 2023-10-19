Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,596 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period.

SPGP traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,083. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $96.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

