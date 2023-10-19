Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $314.01 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $233.22 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.64. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

