Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $55.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 476,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.1% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 227,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

