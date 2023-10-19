Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $79.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

State Street stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 379,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

