Morgan Stanley Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $568.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $604.00 to $568.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.44.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $450.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.47. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $249.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

