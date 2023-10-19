Morgan Stanley Lowers PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target to $10.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PETS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 38,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.18 million, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 0.69. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,909.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 133,022 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in PetMed Express by 27.5% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PetMed Express by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

