Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Movella in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
Movella Price Performance
Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Movella in the second quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Movella during the second quarter worth $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Movella Company Profile
Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.
