MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) vs. Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Head-To-Head Comparison

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Everest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $38.87 billion 0.51 $1.20 billion $1.46 12.58 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.46 $597.00 million $30.01 13.54

Analyst Recommendations

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Everest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Everest Group has a consensus price target of $451.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.60% 6.93% 0.88% Everest Group 9.14% 14.92% 3.26%

Volatility & Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

