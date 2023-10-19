Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
TSE MTL traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3901941 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
