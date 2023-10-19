Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3901941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

