Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.88. The company had a trading volume of 102,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.84.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3901941 earnings per share for the current year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
