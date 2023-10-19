Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.88. The company had a trading volume of 102,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.84.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3901941 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTL. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.