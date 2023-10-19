Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $3,425,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,010,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $144,138,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $204.94 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

