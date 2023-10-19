Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of JMUB opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1393 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

