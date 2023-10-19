Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

