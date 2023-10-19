Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,937,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 20,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $204.80 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

