Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 436,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $80.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.