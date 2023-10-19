Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

