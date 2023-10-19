Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 85,406 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,406 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

