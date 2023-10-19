Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

